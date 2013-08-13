UPDATE 2-Lilly lung cancer drug boosts survival, shares jump

By Ransdell Pierson
Aug 13 An experimental Eli Lilly and Co
lung cancer drug that some investors had given up on due to past
setbacks, extended patient survival in a late-stage study,
reviving hopes for the medicine and sending company shares 4
percent higher.
Lilly, which badly needs lucrative new products as its older
ones face competition from cheaper generics, said it plans
before the end of 2014 to seek U.S. approval of the medicine -
called necitumumab or IMC-11F8 - as a first-line treatment.
"Expectations were close to zero" for necitumumab, said
J.P.Morgan analyst Chris Schott. But given the trial's success,
Schott said he now believes it could generate annual sales of
more than $1 billion, assuming still-undisclosed trial data are
satisfactory and the product is approved.
Lilly said full data from the study will be presented at a
medical meeting this year.
The Indianapolis drugmaker said the drug, when combined with
standard chemotherapy agents gemcitabine and cisplatin,
increased overall survival compared with patients taking
chemotherapy alone. But side effects included blood clots, a
problem that put an end to an earlier late-stage trial of the
injectable medicine.
In the latest study, called SQUIRE, necitumumab was tested
in patients with the "squamous" form of non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC) that had spread to other parts of the body.
The squamous form is seen with about 30 percent
of patients with NSCLC, the most common form of lung cancer.
Lilly said necitumumab would be the first biotech treatment
for the condition, if it is cleared by regulators. The new
generation of drugs, which are grown in living cells and target
specific gene mutations linked to cancer, can cost tens of
thousands of dollars a year.
Necitumumab was developed as a potential successor to the
lung cancer drug Erbitux that Lilly acquired in its $6.5 billion
purchase in 2008 of U.S. biotechnology company ImClone. Both
drugs work by blocking a protein called EGFR.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, through a longstanding
ownership stake in ImClone, claimed shared rights to
necitumumab. But early this year, Bristol-Myers backed out of a
collaboration with Lilly and surrendered rights to the drug to
its smaller rival.
At the time, Bristol-Myers' decision to walk away was not a
great surprise to many industry analysts because a separate
late-stage trial of necitumumab had been stopped in early 2011
due to concerns about its potential to cause blood clots.
In that trial, called INSPIRE, it was being tested in
combination with Lilly's Alimta lung cancer drug and cisplatin
among patients with the more common non-squamous form of the
disease.
Even as Wall Street ponders necitumumab's favorable trial
results, investors are eagerly awaiting data any day now from
late-stage trials of ramucirumab, an experimental Lilly
treatment for breast cancer that is deemed one of the company's
most promising experimental drugs.
Lilly in October said ramucirumab, when used as a
stand-alone treatment, improved overall survival in a late-stage
study of patients with stomach cancer.
Acquired as well through the ImClone deal, the biotech drug
is also undergoing late-stage trials for cancers of the colon,
lung and liver.
Some analysts have predicted it could achieve annual sales
of $2 billion if it is approved for either lung cancer or breast
cancer.
Lilly shares were up 4.4 percent to $55.92 in late-morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.