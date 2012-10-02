Lilly, Boehringer's diabetes drug shows promise

Oct 2 Eli Lilly and Co and German
drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc said data
from two trials of their experimental diabetes treatment showed
the drug reduced blood pressure in patients.
Diabetes patients are prone to high blood pressure, which
can raise the risk of other health complications.
The drug, empagliflozin, is part of a class of drugs called
SGLT-2 inhibitors that have been shown to reduce blood glucose
by acting independently of insulin action.
"Most classes of currently available oral type 2 diabetes
treatments depend on the actions of the hormone insulin to lower
elevated blood glucose," said Christophe Arbet-Engels, vice
president of metabolic-clinical development and medical affairs
at Boehringer.
"The emerging SGLT-2 inhibitor class removes glucose through
the urine by blocking glucose re-absorption in the kidney."
The pooled analysis included data from two trials that
tested the safety and efficacy of empagliflozin alone or as
add-on to metformin in adult patients with type 2 diabetes.
The companies also said data from three trials of their
already-approved diabetes drug Tradjenta showed that the drug
lowered hemoglobin A1c, a standard measure of blood sugar
control, in elderly patients with type 2 diabetes.