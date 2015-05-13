UPDATE 2-Limelight did not infringe Akamai patent -U.S. court

(Adds comment from Limelight, Akamai, paragraph 11)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK May 13 Limelight Networks Inc
did not directly infringe a patent on managing Web images and
video held by rival Akamai Technologies Inc because it
did not carry out all the steps, a U.S. appeals court ruled on
Wednesday.
In a longstanding case on remand from the U.S. Supreme
Court, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also said
there was no basis to find the media content delivery company
and its customers could jointly be held liable for infringement
because Limelight was not in direct control of its users.
"Limelight's customers do not become Limelight's agents
simply because Limelight provides its customers a written manual
explaining how to operate Limelight's product," the appeals
court said in a 2-1 majority opinion.
The case dates to 2006, when Akamai accused Limelight of
infringing on its patented technology for efficiently handling
website content.
The case, closely watched by the high-tech industry,
centered on whether a company can be held liable when the final
step leading to patent infringement is carried out by a third
party.
A divided Federal Circuit ruled in Akamai's favor in August
2012. It said that, in the case of software and so-called
"method patents," a defendant could be liable for infringement
even if it carried out only some steps of the patent, while
encouraging a downstream user to perform the rest.
Limelight petitioned the Supreme Court to hear the case,
supported by companies such as Google Inc and Cisco
Systems Inc, which said the ruling could lead to more
infringement suits.
The high court overturned the decision last June, ruling
that a defendant is not liable for inducing infringement when
not a single party has directly infringed the patent.
On Wednesday, the Federal Circuit said Limelight did not
directly infringe, and that if Limelight could be found jointly
liable with its downstream users, innocent customers doing as
little as swiping a debit card could be targeted by predatory
patent suits.
Such lawsuits and patent demand letters aimed at customers
are a major concern of current Congressional bills to reform the
patent system.
Limelight Chief Executive Officer Bob Lento said in a
statement the company was pleased the appeals court again found
in its favor. Akamai said it would ask the full slate of Federal
Circuit judges to review the decision.
The case is Akamai Technologies, Inc et al. v. Limelight
Networks, Inc, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit, No. 2009-1372.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Andre
Grenon and Marguerita Choy)