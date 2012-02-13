UPDATE 1-Limelight 4th-qtr loss narrower-than-expected

* Sees Q1 rev $43-$45 mln vs est $43.6 mln
* Q4 loss $0.1/shr vs est loss $0.07/shr
* Q4 rev $46 mln vs est $45.4 mln
Feb 13 Limelight Networks Inc
posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the second straight
quarter, helped by an increase in value-added services revenue,
and the content delivery company forecast first-quarter revenue
mostly ahead of estimates.
January-March revenue is expected to be between $43 million
and $45 million, the company said in a statement.
Analysts were expecting current-quarter revenue of $43.6
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last week, bigger rival Akamai Technologies Inc
said demand for online content has soared and forecast a strong
first quarter.
Fourth-quarter loss for Limelight, which offers content
delivery services to media clients using less-congested routes
over the Web, rose to $6.6 million, or 6 cents a share, from
$6.3 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company, which competes with Level 3
Communications Inc, reported a loss of 1 cent a share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $46 million. Revenue from value
added services contributed 29 percent to total sales.
Analysts had expected a loss of 7 cents a share, before
items, on revenue of $45.4 million.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company's shares, which have almost
doubled in value since touching a three-year low of $1.95 in
August, closed at $4.00 on Monday on the Nasdaq.