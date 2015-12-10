N.Dakota confirms Lime Rock as buyer of Occidental's Bakken acreage

| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Dec 9 North Dakota's oil
regulator on Wednesday identified Lime Rock Resources as the
buyer of Occidental Petroleum Corp's North Dakota oil
operations, confirming what Oxy's executives had yet to disclose
publicly.
The deal, worth about $600 million, is expected to close by
the end of the month.
Reuters first reported in October that Oxy had agreed to
sell all of its North Dakota shale oil acreage and assets to
Lime Rock, a private equity fund, as it focuses capital
elsewhere.
In an Oct. 28 earnings conference call with investors, Oxy
Chief Executive Steve Chazen did not identify the private equity
fund as the buyer, although he confirmed the price.
The state's Department of Mineral Resources said on
Wednesday that Oxy had filed paperwork to transfer well bonds to
Lime Rock as the buyer. The transfers involve two entities
controlled by Oxy's parent company.
North Dakota requires bonding for oil wells.
The deal includes all of Oxy's roughly 300,000 acres in the
state, including a 21,000 square-foot regional office built
three years ago.
The company has been the 16th-largest oil producer in the
state for some time, lagging much-smaller companies including
WPX Energy Inc and Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Shares of Oxy rose about 1 percent to $67.95 in trading on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Peter Cooney)