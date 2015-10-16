Occidental's North Dakota deal mixed omen for pending oilfield deals

| WILLISTON, N.D.
Corp's move to sell its North Dakota acreage likely
removes a logjam that had impeded U.S. oilfield deals for much
of the year, though the deal's price sets an unusually low bar
for future deals and gives buyers the advantage over sellers.
Oxy is selling all of its roughly 300,000 acres in North
Dakota's Bakken shale formation to a private equity fund in a
deal valued around $500 million, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The price is roughly one-sixth, though, of what Wall Street
had expected Oxy to fetch for the assets as recently as last
year.
Houston-based Oxy did not sell the North Dakota assets out
of distress; indeed, it has $2.8 billion in cash in the bank.
Rather, the deal removes an operational distraction from
managers focused elsewhere and helps the company achieve its
goal of being cash-flow neutral.
Still, for ConocoPhillips, Whiting Petroleum Corp
, Oasis Petroleum Inc and other oil companies
pursuing pipeline or oil acreage sales, Oxy has set the bar low.
"The (Oxy) sale price shows the stark reality that operators
trying to sell non-core acreage face in a sub-$50 per barrel oil
world face," said Tim Rezvan, an oil industry analyst at Sterne
Agee CRT.
Conoco, one of the largest American oil producers, is trying
to sell oil and gas properties in the Rockies, East Texas, South
Texas and Northern Louisiana, with expectations for the total
value of all the deals eclipsing $2 billion.
As with Oxy, the deals would not be crucial to Conoco's
survival, but would give the company cash to weather the low oil
price storm and focus more on core operations.
Yet with Oxy accepting far lower than Wall Street expected
for its non-core acreage in North Dakota, it remains to be seen
if Conoco can hit that target.
Whiting and Oasis are currently selling so-called midstream
assets mostly comprised of pipelines and saltwater disposal
units.
But the assets, which generate steady streams of cash, might
now go for far less than executives want, which would be
potentially harmful for these companies.
In the case of Oasis, which operates only in North Dakota,
the sale of all or part of its saltwater disposal business is
seen as vital to keeping core oil operations online. Earlier
this month Wall Street banks cut Oasis' credit line by roughly
$170 million, the largest reported reduction this autumn of an
oil producer's access to debt markets in the wake of plunging
crude prices.
That cut stressed the company's balance sheet and put
further onus on a good price for the saltwater disposal assets,
which at one time was estimated to be worth as much as $880
million.
