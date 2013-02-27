Limited forecasts profit for quarter and year below estimates

Feb 27 Limited Brands Inc on Wednesday forecast profit for the current quarter and fiscal year below analysts' expectations, and its shares fell 1.3 percent in after-market trading.

The parent of retailers Victoria's Secret, La Senza and Bath & Body Works also posted net income of $411.4 million, or $1.39 a share, for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, compared with $359.4 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges for asset impairments, earnings were $1.76 a share. Analysts, on average, had forecast $1.74 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The retailer forecast earnings of 40 cents to 45 cents a share for the first quarter and $2.92 to $3.12 a share for the year. Analysts, on average, had forecast 51 cents for the quarter and $3.24 for the year.