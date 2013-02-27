版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Limited Brands down 1.7 pct in extended trading

NEW YORK Feb 27 Limited Brands Inc : * Shares down 1.7 percent in extended trading
