UPDATE 2-Limited Brands quarterly profit drops

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 22 Victoria's Secret parent Limited Brands Inc posted a smaller quarterly profit and foreast a weak year ahead, sending its shares down 3.5 percent after the markets closed.
The company, which also operates the Bath & Body Works and La Senza chains, expects to earn between $2.60-$2.80 a share, while analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $2.91 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Limited Brands, which has outperformed most peers in the industry this year, also expects February comparable store sales to rise in the mid to high single digit range.
For the fourth quarter ended Jan 28, the company earned $359.4 million, or $1.17 a share, compared with $452.3 million, or $1.36 a share last year.
On an adjusted basis, Limited earned $1.50 a share.
Sales rose 2 percent to $3.52 billion.
Limited Brands shares were trading down at $43.85 after the bell. They closed at $45.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.
* Advantage announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results