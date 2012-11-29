版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Limited Brands sees total December comparable sales up in low-single digit range

CHICAGO Nov 29 Limited Brands Inc : * Sees total December comparable sales up in low-single digit range * Says sandy impacted November comp sales by about 1-2 percentage points

