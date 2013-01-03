版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 3日 星期四 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Limited Brands sees January same-store sales up "long single digits" percentage

Jan 3 Limited Brands Inc : * Sees January same-store sales up "long single digits" percentage
