UPDATE 1-Linamar earnings leap 57 percent on U.S. demand

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
* Q3 EPS C$0.52 vs C$0.33 year-ago, before adjustments
* Sales rise 6.6 percent
* U.S. consumer demand boosts sales, offsets weak Europe
Nov 14 Linamar Corp, Canada's second-biggest auto parts maker, reported a 57 percent increase in quarterly earnings on Wednesday as stronger demand in the United States offset weakness in Europe.
Earnings rose to C$33.7 million ($33.59 million), or 52 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of September. That compared with earnings of C$25.1 million, or 33 Canadian cents, before adjustments, in the same period a year earlier.
Sales rose 6.6 percent to C$773.4 million.
Analysts, on average, forecast earnings of 50 Canadian cents a share, and sales C$790 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales from Linamar's powertrain unit increased by 5.5 percent to C$671.4 million on the back of U.S. consumer demand as well as additional sales from expanded and new facilities and new business in Canada, Mexico and Asia, Linamar said.
Sales at the company's smaller industrial unit increased 14.2 percent to C$102 million.
Linamar no longer provides a financial outlook.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).