Linamar to add 1,200 jobs with gov't-backed investment -Globe and Mail

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
TORONTO Jan 12 Canadian auto parts manufacturer Linamar Corp is set to add 1,200 new jobs at a facility in Guelph, Ontario, the Globe and Mail reported on Monday, citing an unnamed federal government source.
Linamar is set to announce a more than C$500 million ($420.27 million) investment with support from the Canadian government, the newspaper said.
Linamar has operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. When it last reported financial results in November, the company said it had more than 19,000 employees and 45 manufacturing operations.
Linamar and Transport Canada were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 1.1897 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn)
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: