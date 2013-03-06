UPDATE 1-Linamar posts higher profit on U.S., Asia demand

* Q4 EPS C$0.47 per share vs C$0.42 per share
* Sales rise 5.4 percent at C$756.5 million
TORONTO, March 6 Linamar Corp, Canada's
second-biggest auto parts maker, reported a 14 percent rise in
fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher demand in
the United States and Asia, although results were tempered by
softer demand in Europe.
Net earnings for the fourth quarter rose to C$30.7 million,
or 47 Canadian cents a share, up from C$27 million, or 42
Canadian cents a share, during the same period a year ago.
Revenue rose 5.4 percent to a record C$756.5 million, the
company said.
"Earnings growth continues to outpace sales growth by a
significant factor, our balance sheet continues to strengthen
positioning us well for continued growth and investment," said
chief executive Linda Hasenfratz in a statement.
Linamar, which reported results after markets closed, ended
Wednesday's trading session up 0.7 percent at C$26.02 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.