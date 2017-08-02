FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时内
UPDATE 1-Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点52分 / 18 小时内

UPDATE 1-Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds more details from earnings)

MONTREAL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

The company reported sales of C$1.77 billion during the second quarter, up 6.6 percent from the same period in 2016.

Analysts on average had expected sales of C$1.73 billion for the quarter ended June 30, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linamar also beat on earnings, reporting C$2.45 per share diluted, compared with expectations of earnings of C$2.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linamar has previously said it expects top-line growth in the mid-to-high single digits in 2017.

Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below