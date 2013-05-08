版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 03:16 BJT

Linamar posts higher first-quarter results

May 8 Canada's second-biggest auto parts maker, Linamar Corp, posted record earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher sales and margin improvements, and said it was positive about double digit earnings growth in 2013.

Net earnings for the first quarter ended March 31 rose to C$48.4 million ($48.26 million), or 75 Canadian cents per share, higher than the C$39.6 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share the company earned during the same period a year ago.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐