Linamar posts higher first-quarter results

May 8 Canada's second-biggest auto parts maker, Linamar Corp, posted record earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher sales and margin improvements, and said it was positive about double digit earnings growth in 2013.

Net earnings for the first quarter ended March 31 rose to C$48.4 million ($48.26 million), or 75 Canadian cents per share, higher than the C$39.6 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share the company earned during the same period a year ago.