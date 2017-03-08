UPDATE 2-Linamar profit beats estimates on Montupet buy

(Adds CEO comment, paragraph 4)
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp
on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in
quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's
Montupet SA last year.
Linamar Corp bought Montupet in 2016 for 771 million euros
($915 million) to boost exposure to manufacturers like
Volkswagen AG and Peugeot SA.
The deal gave Linamar access to Montupet's complex aluminium
castings technology.
The company expects topline growth in the mid-to-high single
digits in 2017, Chief Executive Officer Linda Hasenfratz told
analysts on a conference call.
Net earnings rose to C$116.1 million ($86.07 million), or
C$1.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from
C$95.3 million, or C$1.45 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.66 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also raised its dividend for the fourth quarter
to 12 Canadian cents per share, from 10 Canadian cents.
Sales rose 10.6 percent to C$1.37 billion in the quarter,
missing estimates of C$1.41 billion.
($1 = 1.3489 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Vishaka George in
Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)