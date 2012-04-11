CORRECTED-Lincoln Financial must pay $2 mln to defamed broker

April 11 Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp must
pay $2 million to a broker who alleged the company fired and
then defamed him, a securities arbitration panel ruled.
Jeffrey Concepcion, a 10-year veteran of the company, a unit
of Lincoln National Corp, alleged he was terminated after
arranging a business venture on behalf of Lincoln Financial bu t
before he sealed the deal, according to a ruling by a Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel ruling dated
Tuesday.
Lincoln Financial would not offer him a severance package
unless he signed an agreement not to compete with the company,
he alleged, according to the ruling. The company then "made and
published" false information about his termination, telling his
customers that he made a career change, according to the ruling.
The type of published communication is not clear from the
ruling, but it implied that Concepcion "left the industry
altogether" and also implied that he was terminated "with
cause," Concepcion alleged, according to the ruling.
Concepcion, who filed the case in late 2008, asked for $4.8
million in damages at the time of his hearing in March. The
arbitration panel found Lincoln Financial liable, but ordered
the company to pay $2 million. As is customary, the panel did
not provide a reason for its decision.
Concepcion, who still has his license, is currently a broker
affiliated with a different firm, LPL Financial LLC, according
to regulatory filings.
Lawyers for Concepcion were not immediately available for
comment. A spokesman for Lincoln National Corp declined to
immediately comment.