CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Lincoln National Q2 profit beats estimates

(Corrects second-quarter income to $325 million in paragraph 2)
* Q2 oper EPS $1.09 vs est $0.94
* Life insurance sales up 12 pct
Aug 2 Life insurer Lincoln National Corp posted a quarterly operating profit that beat market estimates, helped by higher life insurance sales.
The company's second-quarter net income rose to $325 million, or $1.01 a share, from $255 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.09 a share.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 94 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Life insurance sales rose 12 percent to $157 million during the quarter.
During the quarter the life insurer bought back 5.1 million shares for $150 million.
Shares of the Philadelphia-based company, which have lost 16 percent of their value since it announced first-quarter results, closed at $25.45 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
