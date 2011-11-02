UPDATE 2-Lincoln Educational cuts profit outlook, dividend

* Slashes quarterly dividend by 72 pct to $0.07/share

* Posts Q3 net loss due to impairment charges

* Cuts FY11 EPS outlook to 70-76 cents

* Sees student sign-ups to grow in 2012 from low 2011 levels (Rewrites throughout with new details, background)

Nov 2 Lincoln Educational Services Corp cut its full-year profit outlook and quarterly dividend, and warned of possible job cuts as it looks to align costs with plunging student enrollments.

The company, which runs a chain of for-profit colleges, also posted a quarterly net loss due to impairment charges and said new student sign-ups slid 35 percent during July-September.

Lincoln expects 2011 profit of 70-76 cents a share and revenue of $510-$520 million. It had earlier expected earnings of $1.00-$1.25, on revenue of $500-$525 million.

It expects new student enrollments to decline 36-39 percent for the full year, wider than its prior forecast of 30-35 percent.

The company expects new enrollment to grow in 2012 from the low 2011 levels.

Lincoln's enrollment has taken a hit as it is limiting the number of students without a high school diploma as they tend to have a high dropout rate and a low loan-repayment rate.

The college is also looking for students to make a bigger cash commitment to reduce the amount of money they need to borrow from government schemes.

The new admission standards follow new rules introduced by the U.S. government aimed at reducing student debt at for-profit colleges.

Lincoln's total student population fell 29 percent to 22,712.

"We strive to align our expenses throughout the year to our student population. As our population increases or decreases, we align our personnel and our expenses to the extent possible to meet the needs of our existing population," Lincoln said in a statement.

The company, which offers courses on health sciences, automotive technology and hospitality services, also slashed its quarterly dividend by 72 percent to 7 cents a share.

Lincoln's third-quarter net loss was $3.9 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a profit of $18.9 million, or 76 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 26 percent to $123.5 million.

Excluding some charges, Lincoln's profit of 13 cents a share beat analysts expectations of 10 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier) (ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: ananthalakshmi.as.reuters.com@reuters.net)