Lincoln Educational to shut seven campuses

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Lincoln Educational Services Corp said it plans to shut seven colleges that were hurting its ability to comply with new regulations, and cut its full-year outlook.
The for-profit education company expects to post a net loss of $1.24 to $1.30 per share for 2012, including charges related to campus closures and goodwill impairment. It had earlier expected a profit of 25 cents to 40 cents per share.
The company expects revenue of $420 million to $430 million, down from its prior forecast of $440 million to $460 million.
Lincoln reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss for the second quarter and said new student sign-ups rose 18.4 percent.
The campus closures will add 21 cents per share to earnings in 2013, Lincoln said.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.