UPDATE 1-Lincoln Educational cuts FY rev view as new enrollments fall

* Q2 EPS $0.22 vs est $0.17
* Q2 rev down 16 pct
* Sees student starts falling 30-35 pct in 2011
Aug 3 Lincoln Educational Services Corp
posted a better-than-expected second quarter profit, but cut its
full-year revenue outlook as it saw a bigger-than-expected fall
in new student enrollments.
For 2011 the company forecast a decrease in expected student
starts of 30-35 percent over 2010. Lincoln forecast 2011 revenue
of $500-$525 million, down from its prior outlook of $565-$585
million. .
Lincoln Educational's second-quarter new student enrollment
fell 48 percent, while its average student population declined
by 20 percent, hurt by changes made to its admission policies.
Most colleges have seen a drop in new students as they
change their enrollment practices to comply better with new
regulations linking access to aid with students' ability to
repay debt.
Lincoln's net income fell to $4.9 million, or 22
cents a share, from $13.2 million, or 50 cents a share, a year
ago.
Shares of the West Orange, New Jersey-based company closed
at $17.28 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
