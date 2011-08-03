UPDATE 1-Lincoln Educational cuts FY rev view as new enrollments fall

* Q2 EPS $0.22 vs est $0.17

* Q2 rev down 16 pct

* Sees student starts falling 30-35 pct in 2011 (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Lincoln Educational Services Corp posted a better-than-expected second quarter profit, but cut its full-year revenue outlook as it saw a bigger-than-expected fall in new student enrollments.

For 2011 the company forecast a decrease in expected student starts of 30-35 percent over 2010. Lincoln forecast 2011 revenue of $500-$525 million, down from its prior outlook of $565-$585 million. .

Lincoln Educational's second-quarter new student enrollment fell 48 percent, while its average student population declined by 20 percent, hurt by changes made to its admission policies.

Most colleges have seen a drop in new students as they change their enrollment practices to comply better with new regulations linking access to aid with students' ability to repay debt.

Lincoln's net income fell to $4.9 million, or 22 cents a share, from $13.2 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.

