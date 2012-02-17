UPDATE 1-Lincoln Electric 4th-qtr profit beats Street view

* Q4 EPS $0.68 vs est $0.63

* Q4 rev up 23 pct

Feb 17 Welding products maker Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by strong sales at its North American segment.

The company, which sells arc welding equipment, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and robotic welding systems, reported net income of $57.7 million, or 68 cents a share, compared with $41.5 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company, which competes with Illinois Tool Works Inc and Charter International, rose 23 percent to $694.5 million.

Total North American welding revenue rose more than 44 percent to $392.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents a share, on revenue of $698.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Cleveland, Ohio-based company, which gained 16 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $45.47 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.