Insurer Lincoln Financial settles with New York regulator

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Insurer Lincoln Financial Group has paid $50.7 million to policyholders for lost insurance claims as part of a settlement, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday.
The settlement also includes a fine of $1.5 million for unfair claims settlement practices, the DFS said in its consent order.
While investigating Lincoln Financial, the DFS found that the merger of Lincoln with Jefferson-Pilot in 2006 led to technical issues that caused Lincoln to lose track of a large number of life insurance policies nationwide. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: