UPDATE 1-Lincoln National Q3 oper profit beats

Nov 2 Life insurer Lincoln National Corp posted operating profit that beat analysts' estimates helped by positive net flows across all its segments.

The company reported third-quarter net income of $143 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with $246 million, or 75 cents a share, a year ago.

Operating earnings, a measure most commonly used by insurance analysts, were $1 a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 93 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our operating results were very strong while volatile markets negatively impacted net income," Chief Executive Dennis Glass said in a statement.

Life insurance sales rose 4 percent to $155 million during the quarter.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company, closed at $18.89 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.