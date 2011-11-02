UPDATE 1-Lincoln National Q3 oper profit beats

* Q3 oper EPS $1 vs est. EPS $0.93
* Life insurance sales up 4 pct
Nov 2 Life insurer Lincoln National Corp
posted operating profit that beat analysts' estimates helped by
positive net flows across all its segments.
The company reported third-quarter net income of $143
million, or 44 cents a share, compared with $246 million, or 75
cents a share, a year ago.
Operating earnings, a measure most commonly used by
insurance analysts, were $1 a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 93
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our operating results were very strong while volatile
markets negatively impacted net income," Chief Executive Dennis
Glass said in a statement.
Life insurance sales rose 4 percent to $155 million during
the quarter.
Shares of the Philadelphia-based company, closed at $18.89
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)