UPDATE 1-Lincoln National posts higher Q4 oper profit

Feb 7 Life insurer Lincoln National Corp posted a higher quarterly operating profit, helped by higher life insurance sales.

The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $514 million, or $1.73 a share, compared with a net income of $196 million, or 60 cents a share, a year ago.

Operating earnings, a measure most commonly used by insurance analysts, were up 14 percent at $303 million, or $1 a share.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Life insurance sales rose 11 percent to $229 million during the quarter.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company, which have gained about a fifth of their value since Lincoln National announced third-quarter results, closed at $23.82 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.