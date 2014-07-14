BRIEF-Lindt rises 2.1 pct after buys Russell Stover

BRIEF-ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT PLANS INCREASE DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT TO 11
* ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT SAYS PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE ITS DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT FROM FIVE DATA CENTERS GLOBALLY TO 11
July 14 Lindatech Inc : * Shares in lindt rise 2.1 percent after agrees to buy russell stover
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to place limits on where corporations can be sued in a dispute involving drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, a potential setback to plaintiffs' lawyers who try to bring suits in friendly courts.
* Says its unit Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL has closed sale of a 51 percent stake in the companies holding Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course to RLH Properties SAB de CV