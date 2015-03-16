Linde aiming for 4.1-4.3 bln eur in 2015 core profit

UPDATE 2-Generali looking to expand in asset management to lift profits
* Q1 net profit falls 9 pct, EBIT up 4.2 pct (Adds manager comments, shares, detail)
MUNICH, March 16 German industrial gases specialist Linde aims to increase adjusted core earnings by up to 9.7 percent this year, buoyed by a solid project backlog for gas it produces at its industrial customers' sites.
Linde on Monday forecast that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off effects, would reach between 4.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion) and 4.3 billion euros, up from 3.92 billion last year.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter gained 5.4 percent to 1.02 billion euros, helped by a strong dollar boosting the value of overseas sales and growth in China, which was broadly in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll among analysts.
($1 = 0.9491 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Q1 net profit falls 9 pct, EBIT up 4.2 pct (Adds manager comments, shares, detail)
SAO PAULO, May 11 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA and its creditors are discussing a restructuring plan allowing the indebted Brazilian infrastructure company to retain cash from potential asset sales while it downsizes further, three people familiar with the situation said.
* ECJ adviser says Uber not merely digital intermediary (Adds comments from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar)