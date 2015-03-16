UPDATE 2-Linde expects core profit to rise in 2015 thanks to new projects

* Forecasts core earnings rise of up to 10 pct this year

* Fourth quarter adjusted core profit in line at 1 bln euros

* CEO strikes cautious note

* Dividend higher than expected (Adds CEO comment, details on more cost cuts)

By Ludwig Burger

MUNICH, March 16 German industrial gases firm Linde expects adjusted core profit to rise in 2015 thanks to new gas supply projects due to come on stream, but warned lower oil prices and geo-political tensions were dampening demand.

The company, which processes gases for clients including steelmakers, food companies and petrochemical groups, is benefiting from output capacity built up with higher-than-usual investment in plant and equipment over the past three years.

The world's largest industrial gases company by sales forecast its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off effects, would be between 4.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion) and 4.3 billion euros this year, up by as much as 10 percent from last year's 3.92 billion.

Investment this year will be back at historical averages, when measured as a percentage of sales, after Chief Executive Wolfgang Buechele, who took the top job last year, warned in October of a weaker global economic environment.

New cutbacks in Australia, South Africa and Brazil, with cost savings of up to 80 million euros in 2016, would come on top of an ongoing efficiency programme, Linde said.

"The global gases market, that's at least what the market experts are saying, is expected to grow stronger in the current year than last year. But I would inject a certain amount of caution," Buechele said on Monday.

He said some customers from the oil and petrochemicals industry were postponing larger projects due to the crude price plunge while geo-political tensions such as the Ukraine crisis and the advance of Islamic State in the Middle East were hitting overall demand for its services.

Potential opportunities for larger orders over the next 18 months had fallen by about 400 million euros to 3.4 billion euros, mainly because of projects being delayed, he added.

The company proposed a dividend of 3.15 euros per share for 2014, up from 3.00 euros last year and more than the average analyst estimate of 3.08 euros.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter rose 5.4 percent to 1.02 billion euros, helped by a strong dollar boosting the value of overseas sales, and growth in China and North America. Earnings were broadly in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Linde shares were up 1 percent at 1015 GMT, in line with the German blue-chip index DAX.

($1 = 0.9491 euros) (Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Pravin Char)