公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 2日 星期一 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-Linde announces ethylene technology partnership with Siluria Technologies

FRANKFURT, June 2 Linde AG : * Says Siluria Technologies and Linde announce ethylene technology partnership
