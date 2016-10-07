Linde plans to cut costs after Praxair merger -Spiegel

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Oct 7 Linde, the world's biggest industrial gases group by revenue, plans to cut costs and may and may close some sites abroad after failing to merge with U.S. rival Praxair, German weekly Spiegel reported.
The cuts will mainly affect the German company's plant-engineering unit, which serves the oil and gas sectors and has suffered from low oil prices, Spiegel said on Friday.
Linde has sites in over 100 countries and will also look at closing some of these, the magazine added.
A Linde spokesman declined to comment.
Linde is working on how to present a vision of its future as a standalone company after the breakdown of talks with Praxair last month. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: