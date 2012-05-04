UPDATE 1-Linde confirms 2012 view as profit jumps 6 pct

* Still sees 2012 sales, operating profit up yr-on-yr

* Q1 sales 3.51 bln euros vs poll avg 3.48 bln

* Q1 adj EBITDA up 6.2 pct at 808 mln euros, in line

* Still aims for 2014 oper profit of at least 4 bln euros

FRANKFURT, May 4 Linde, the world No. 2 industrial gases producer, was upbeat on its business for the rest of the year after robust demand from factories in emerging markets and North America boosted its quarterly profits.

"Even if global economic trends are not as dynamic in 2012 as in 2011, we continue to assume that we will achieve increases in Group revenue and Group operating profit when compared with the prior year," Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle said in a statement on Friday.

Linde's adjusted operating profit rose 6.2 percent to 808 million euros ($1.06 billion) in the first quarter, in line with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Group sales rose 5.4 percent to 3.51 billion euros, exceeding consensus for a 4.8 percent gain on a pick-up in demand in North America, especially in Canada, and expansion in China.

Linde won a contract in the first quarter to supply gases to Chinese chemical company Dahua Group at its site in Dalian in northeastern China, and it also delivers liquefied gases and high-purity ammonia to light-emitting diode (LED) maker Kaistar.

Its comments echoed top rival Air Liquide, which said last week it still aims to increase net profit for the full year after demand from emerging countries and growth in North America helped raise quarterly sales.

U.S. peer Air Products and Chemicals Inc, by comparison, posted last month quarterly profit that just missed Wall Street's expectations as weak economic conditions in Europe dented volumes.

Munich-based Linde is banking on demand from the manufacturing sector in emerging economies and a global push for cleaner sources of energy to drive its growth in coming years and offset more moderate growth in western Europe.

It said it still aims to achieve an operating profit of at least 4 billion euros by 2014, up from 3.21 billion last year.

Linde's main customers are in the steel and chemical sectors but it also supplies gases used to process solar cells, make LCD flat screens and lift the giant helium character balloons of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the United States.

Its gases division accounts for 85 percent of group sales, with the rest from the engineering unit, which builds air separation, natural gas and hydrogen gas plants.