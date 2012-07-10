Linde to raise over 1 bln eur in private share sale

FRANKFURT, July 10 German industrial gases
producer Linde aims to raise over 1 billion euros
($1.23 billion) in fresh equity to fund the $4.6 billion
purchase of U.S.-based Lincare Holding.
Linde said late on Monday that it would issue up to 13.0
million new shares in a private placement that excludes both
subscription rights as well as a public offer.
At Monday's closing price of 115.20 euros that would lead to
as much as 1.5 billion euros in gross proceeds before accounting
for a likely discount offered to investors.
The issue price is expected to be set and published on
Tuesday, it said.