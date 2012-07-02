Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Deal for $41.50 per share, a 22 pct premium
* To be funded with $4.5 bln acquisition loan
* Expected to close in fiscal Q3 2012
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, July 1 German industrial gas producer Linde AG said on Sunday it has agreed to pay $4.6 billion for Lincare Holdings Inc, a Florida-based provider of oxygen and respiratory therapy services to patients in the home.
The deal is the latest sign of inroads that industrial gas suppliers are making in the homecare market, which is growing 6 to 9 percent annually, driven mainly by cost-cuts at hospital operators and an aging population.
In its 2011 annual report, Lincare, which serves more than 800,000 customers in the United States and Canada, estimated that the total U.S. home respiratory market represented about $6 billion in annual sales.
This appealed to Linde, which said in a statement on Sunday it had signed a merger agreement with Lincare based on a cash offer of $41.50 per common share, a 22 percent premium, as Lincare shares ended trading at $34.02 on Friday.
Linde added it would fund the deal with available cash and a $4.5 billion acquisition loan, which will be refinanced by debt and equity issuances. It expects the deal to close in the third fiscal quarter of 2012.
In January, Linde bought the European homecare business of U.S. rival Air Products and Chemicals Inc for $750 million.
Linde, which is also the world No. 2 industrial gases producer, saw homecare sales rise by 6 percent in 2011 to 300 million euros ($379 million). Lincare posted net revenues for 2011 of $1.85 billion, a 10.7 percent increase year-on-year.
Linde chief executive Wolfgang Reitzle told reporters in May the company might make further acquisitions in the healthcare business and that any possible deal would be manageable in size.
Linde's main customers are in the steel and chemical sectors but it also supplies gases used to process solar cells, make LCD flat screens and lift the giant helium character balloons of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the United States.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS