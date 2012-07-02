Linde plans 1.5 bln eur cap hike for Lincare buy

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
FRANKFURT, July 2 German industrial gas producer Linde AG plans to increase its capital by up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to fund its planned takeover of Lincare Holdings Inc to become world's largest supplier of medical gases.
Linde said late on Sunday it agreed to pay $4.6 billion for the Florida-based provider of oxygen and respiratory therapy services to patients in the home, funded with available cash and a $4.5 billion acquisition loan.
"The acquisition loan will be refinanced by equity issuances of up to 1.5 billion euros and debt capital market transactions," Linde said on Monday.
Linde shares extended losses and were down 4.8 percent at 116.75 euros at 0731 GMT.
Linde added it was committed to maintaining its current credit ratings, which are "A" from Standard and Poor's and "A3" from Moody's.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS