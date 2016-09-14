Linde chairman says no new talks with Praxair "for now" -Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 The chairman of German
industrial gases group Linde said U.S. rival Praxair
would still be the best partner for it but he did not
foresee that merger talks would immediately resume after Linde's
two top executives quit.
"This question does not arise at the moment," Wolfgang
Reitzle told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview
published on Wednesday, when asked whether there would be a new
run at the talks, aimed at creating a $60 billion global
industry leader.
Linde said on Tuesday its chief executive and finance chief
would quit after the merger talks fell apart, leaving Reitzle as
the most powerful man at Linde and raising the prospect that the
talks could be revived.
Asked about the possibility of merging with Air Products
instead, Reitzle said: "That is a completely different
business model. Praxair would be the best partner for us."
Reitzle said conflict between the two top executives had
hindered the merger talks. "When there is no team spirit in the
management, this can block decisions."
He added that opposition from Linde's labour representatives
to moving key functions to the United States had also played "a
certain role" in the talks' collapse.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)