Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
FRANKFURT May 24 German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair have reached a deal in principle on their proposed $70 billion merger, Linde said on Wednesday.
The Business Combination Agreement still needs the approval of Praxair's board of directors as well as Linde's management and executive boards, it said, adding that a signing of the agreement was no guarantee the deal would be completed.
German weekly WirtschaftsWoche earlier on Wednesday cited sources as saying that Linde's supervisory board would vote on the merger agreement next week. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.