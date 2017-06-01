Linde supervisory board approves Praxair merger

FRANKFURT, June 1 Linde said its
supervisory board voted on Thursday to approve the German
industrial gases group's $73 billion merger with U.S. peer
Praxair.
The all-share merger of equals is intended to create a
market leader that will overtake France's Air Liquide,
reuniting a global Linde group that was split by World War One a
century ago.
Linde's chairman, Wolfgang Reitzle, did not need to use his
casting vote to get the deal approved by the supervisory board
in the face of labour opposition, a source familiar with the
matter said after a roughly 10-hour meeting.
The deal must still be approved by Praxair's board and 75
percent of Praxair investors at a shareholder meeting.
