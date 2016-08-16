Linde confirms merger talks with Praxair

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT Aug 16 German industrial gases group Linde on Tuesday confirmed it was in preliminary talks about a potential merger with U.S. peer Praxair.
"These discussions are ongoing and have not resulted in any concrete results or agreements yet. Accordingly it is currently not foreseeable whether there will be any kind of transaction," Linde said in a statement on Tuesday.
Several people familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier that Praxair and Linde had held initial talks about a merger to create a market leader with a value of more than $60 billion. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.