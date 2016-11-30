Linde board likely to discuss Praxair approach on Dec. 7 - source

MUNICH/FRANKFURT Nov 30 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board is expected to discuss a fresh merger overture by Praxair at its next regular meeting on Dec. 7, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The two parties abandoned talks in September to create a $60 billion-plus market leader after failing to agree on where important functions would be located and who would occupy key positions.

A second source told Reuters on Wednesday that Praxair's new approach addressed the core issues that had caused merger talks to collapse, but declined to provide details. (Reporting by Jens Hack and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)