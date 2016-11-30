Linde board likely to discuss Praxair approach on Dec. 7 - source

MUNICH/FRANKFURT Nov 30 German industrial gases
group Linde's supervisory board is expected to discuss
a fresh merger overture by Praxair at its next regular
meeting on Dec. 7, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The two parties abandoned talks in September to create a $60
billion-plus market leader after failing to agree on where
important functions would be located and who would occupy key
positions.
A second source told Reuters on Wednesday that Praxair's new
approach addressed the core issues that had caused merger talks
to collapse, but declined to provide details.
(Reporting by Jens Hack and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Maria
Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)