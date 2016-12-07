Merged Praxair, Linde to 50:50 pct owned by each - sources

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 7 Praxair's and Linde's
shareholders are to own equal parts in the industrial
gases group created by a proposed merger of the two companies,
people close to the deal said.
"The valuation split will be 50:50," one of the sources said
on Wednesday.
The name of the merged company would be Linde, the people
said, adding that the headquarters of the combined entity would
be in Connecticut, United States, while a "meaningful"
representation would be upheld in Germany.
Linde on Wednesday invited Praxair to negotiate a merger of
equals after Praxair defused some contentious issues that had
led to the failure of an initial approach.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Arno Schuetze in
Frankfurt)