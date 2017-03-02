German union opposition to Praxair-Linde merger resurfaces

| MUNICH, Germany, March 2
MUNICH, Germany, March 2 German worker
opposition to Linde's planned merger with Praxair
has resurfaced after trade union IG Metall learned of a
message from Praxair's chief executive promising to run the
company in the style of more profitable Praxair.
The German and U.S. industrial-gases groups are working to
finalise terms of a merger that would create a $30 billion
market leader and target $1 billion in synergies.
Praxair has provided new assurances to Linde over jobs and
corporate governance in Germany after a previous attempt to
agree a merger foundered over those issues.
But members of the works council have now demanded that
labour representatives on Linde's supervisory board should
oppose the deal, and an IG Metall spokesman said the agreement
on jobs did not resolve all issues.
"The agreement doesn't mean it's all sunshine from now on,"
he said. "We are still critical."
Labour representatives could block the deal if they were to
win the support of any other board members.
Praxair CEO Steve Angel assured his employees in a video
message in January that the U.S. company, which is almost twice
as profitable as Linde, would be in charge.
"We are going to take the operational lead in this entity,
and that is very important, from my standpoint, to make sure
that the business can be run the way it needs to be run so we
can realise all of the potential of this merger," he said.
A transcript of the video has since been filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
(Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir)