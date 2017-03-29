Praxair-Linde merger opposed by European works council

BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives
of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to
a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members
of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen
by Reuters shows.
The German and U.S. industrial-gases groups are working to
finalise terms of a merger that would create a $30 billion
market leader and target $1 billion in synergies.
According to a letter from the European works council to
staff, the merger could lead to a big loss of jobs in some
European countries, destroying the Linde brand. The letter was
first reported on Wednesday by the Handelsblatt newspaper.
"As an independent and economically sound company, Linde is
in an excellent position. We do not need restructuring ... Linde
does not need Praxair!" the letter read.
"We call upon the employee representatives in
the supervisory board to stand up for Linde’s independence and
to vote against the merger with Praxair."
Labour representatives could block the deal if they were to
win the support of any other board members.
Linde's CEO said earlier this month he would not push
through a deal against the will of Linde's workers, but he was
confident of winning them over.
Praxair has provided new assurances to Linde over jobs and
corporate governance in Germany after a previous attempt to
agree a merger foundered over those issues.
