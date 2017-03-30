Linde works council chief says to vote against Praxair merger

MUNICH, Germany, March 30 Linde's
works council chief will vote against the German industrial
gases group's planned $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair
when it comes up for approval by the supervisory board,
he told Reuters on Thursday.
Gernot Hahl said he believed Linde would bear the brunt of
the $1 billion planned synergies, losing jobs as well as the
right to co-determine company strategy that German corporate law
gives labour representatives.
The framework of a deal was agreed in December but the
supervisory board, which is half composed of labour
representatives, will have to vote on the merger once a detailed
business combination plan is finalised.
"Our position in the supervisory board is: No, we will not
approve the merger," Hahl said.
