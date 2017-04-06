UPDATE 1-Linde board equally split on Praxair merger -source

* No concessions made at supervisory board meeting -source
* Linde labour representatives fear loss of influence-source
* Set for showdown at supervisory board meeting on May 3
By Jens Hack
MUNICH, Germany, April 6 The labour and capital
representatives on Linde's supervisory board stuck to
their opposing positions over a planned merger with Praxair
at a meeting on Thursday, a supervisory board source told
Reuters after the meeting.
"No concessions were made," the source said.
The German and U.S. industrial gases groups have agreed to
pursue a $65 billion all-share merger of equals and are
hammering out terms of a business combination agreement.
Linde labour representatives agreed to the deal in principle
in December in exchange for German job guarantees but have come
to oppose it because it would dilute their influence by putting
the headquarters of the new holding company outside Germany.
The boards of both companies will have to approve the
eventual business combination agreement, making it likely that
Linde's supervisory board will vote on the issue on May 3, ahead
of the company's annual shareholder meeting on May 10.
"As it looks today, everything is pointing towards a
showdown on May 3," the source said.
As is the norm at German listed companies, Labour and
capital are equally represented on Linde's supervisory board. In
the event of a stalemate, Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle would have a
casting vote, and has said he is prepared to use it.
Linde shares pared gains on the news and were trading 0.3
percent higher by 1346 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent-weaker
German blue-chip index.
(Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger, Kathrin
Jones and David Evans)