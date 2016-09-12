UPDATE 1-Linde, Praxair end $60 billion merger talks

* Praxair says discussions have terminated

* Linde says strategic rationale existed but no deal on details

* Linde shares down 7.8 pct in early trade (Adds Praxair statement, Linde shares, analyst comment)

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair have ended merger talks that would have created a market leader with a value of more than $60 billion, they said on Monday, sending Linde's shares tumbling.

The two companies had been in early-stage talks amid consolidation in the industrial gas sector, where slower economic growth has weakened demand in the manufacturing, metals and energy sectors.

"While the strategic rationale of a merger has been principally confirmed, discussions about details, specifically about governance aspects, did not result in a mutual understanding," Linde said in a statement.

Praxair confirmed in a one-sentence statement that the talks had been terminated.

Linde shares dropped almost 9 percent in early trading and by 0712 GMT were down 7.8 percent at 137.30 euros, at the bottom of the German blue-chip index and their lowest level in a month.

"We were not convinced that the merger would be beneficial for Linde shareholders," DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler, who has a "sell" recommendation on the stock, said in a note to clients. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)