Linde rejects request to vote on Praxair merger at AGM

FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's Linde
has for a second time rejected a request for a shareholder vote
at its annual general meeting next month on its planned $65
billion merger with U.S. industrial gases rival Praxair.
Linde said shareholders would in any case have to decide
individually whether to accept a public offer from the new
combined holding company, so a vote at the AGM on May 10 would
not be appropriate.
"Even if a qualified majority of Linde shareholders would
accept the exchange offer, not a single Linde shareholder will
be forced to exchange his shares," it said in a filing to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Linde was responding to a renewed request from German
private-investor association DSW, which came on behalf of
shareholders Aberdeen Asset Management and BayernInvest.
