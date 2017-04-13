版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 18:14 BJT

Linde-Praxair agreement will not be ready by May 10 AGM -source

MUNICH, Germany, April 13 A $65 billion merger contract between industrial gases groups Linde and Praxair will not be ready as planned by Linde's annual shareholder meeting on May 10, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The Business Combination Agreement will still take weeks to complete due to legal complexities, the person said.

A Linde spokesman said the German and U.S. rivals were still working to get the agreement finalised before the AGM but could not rule out that it would be later. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Christoph Steitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐