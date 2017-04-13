UPDATE 1-Linde-Praxair merger deal falls behind schedule -source

* $65 bln merger of equals intended to create market leader
* Deal has run into unexpected resistance from German unions
* Linde says still working towards May 10 deadline
MUNICH, Germany, April 13 Linde and
Praxair's $65 billion merger talks are facing legal
complexities that mean the agreement will not be finalised as
planned before Linde's annual shareholder meeting on May 10, a
source familiar with the situation said.
The all-share U.S.-German merger of equals is intended to
create a market leader that will overtake France's Air Liquide
and reunite a global Linde group split by World War
One a century ago.
Adding to the complexities, the deal has met unexpectedly
strong resistance from German trade unions who fear a dilution
of their influence when the headquarters moves out of Germany
and more profitable Praxair applies its operating practices
worldwide.
A Linde spokesman said the two companies were still working
towards finalising the business combination agreement before the
AGM, but could not rule out that it would be later.
Linde is not planning to allow shareholders to vote on the
deal at the AGM, arguing that each investor would in any case
have to make an individual decision whether to tender his or her
shares.
German private-investor association DSW has already demanded
that an extraordinary shareholder meeting be called if the deal
is not wrapped up before the AGM.
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing
by Christoph Steitz and Keith Weir)