Labour reps may not be unanimous against Praxair merger-sources

FRANKFURT/MUNICH May 31 Labour representatives
on Linde's supervisory board may not vote unanimously
against the German industrial gases group's planned $73 billion
merger with U.S. peer Praxair, three sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
"It seems there is not complete unity at the moment," one of
the people said on Wednesday ahead of the supervisory board
meeting on Thursday morning.
German labour representatives have fiercely opposed the
merger, which will dilute their influence by situating the
headquarters of the new company outside Germany.
But one of the labour representatives on the board - who
represents workers at a Dresden plant that is vulnerable to
closure if the deal does not go through - has not committed to
voting against it, the person said.
The representative, Frank Sonntag, did not want to comment
on the coming supervisory board meeting, his secretary said.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Joern Poltz; Editing by
Victoria Bryan)